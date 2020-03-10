AEW Issues Coronavirus Update, Moving Forward With All Events as Scheduled

– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has released an announcement regarding upcoming events amidst global concerns for the coronavirus outbreak. Going by the latest announcement, the promotion plans to move forward with all of its previously scheduled events as planned.

As of right now, the wrestling promotion plans to continue monitoring the situation and will update ticket purchasers if any changes are made to the schedule as a result of the coronavirus. You can read the full announcement below:

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update All AEW events are currently moving forward as scheduled. Of course, the safety and well-being of AEW fans, partners and talent is always our top priority, so we will continue to closely monitor the rapidly evolving situation related to COVID-19 and be guided by government officials, health organizations and venue management. AEW will update ticket purchasers if there are any changes to the event schedule, and we encourage everyone in the AEW family to be good to themselves – and each other – by taking preventative actions as recommended by the CDC and WHO.

As previously reported, NJPW and AJPW in Japan recently announced the cancellation or postponement of an additional number of previously scheduled events due to the coronavirus outbreak.