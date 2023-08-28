wrestling / News

Ultimate X Match Returning For Impact 1000 Special

August 28, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact 1000 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced that the Ultimate X match will return for the upcoming Impact 1000 celebration special. No participants have been named, although Frankie Kazarian previously said he had one more match in him and even tried to pitch it for Multiverse United 2. Impact 1000 happens on September 9. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Ultimate X Match: Participants TBD
* Team 3D vs. TBD

