Ultimate X Match Returning For Impact 1000 Special
August 28, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced that the Ultimate X match will return for the upcoming Impact 1000 celebration special. No participants have been named, although Frankie Kazarian previously said he had one more match in him and even tried to pitch it for Multiverse United 2. Impact 1000 happens on September 9. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Ultimate X Match: Participants TBD
* Team 3D vs. TBD
BREAKING: Fresh off its 20th anniversary, the high-wire spectacle ULTIMATE X returns at #IMPACT1000 on September 9 at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY!
Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/IQZ1hLHODZ pic.twitter.com/HpzwR6V5qw
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 27, 2023
