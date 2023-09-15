Ultimate X Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Night two of Impact 1000 airs place next week, and the card for the show is online. You can see the lineup below for the episode, which airs next Thursday on AXS TV and Impact! Insider on YouTube:

* Ultimate X Match: Alan Angels vs. Zachary Wentz vs. Rich Swann vs. Samuray Del Sol vs. Mike Bailey vs. Ace Austin

* Trinity, Jordynne Grace, Mickie James, Gail Kim & Awesome Kong vs. Deonna Purrazzo, Tasha Steelz, Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans & Angelina Love.

* Trey Miguel vs. Josh Alexander.

* Eric Young vs. Kenny King

* Dirty Dango vs. Jake Something