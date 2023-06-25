Ultra Violette On Working For AEW & Impact, Future Goals in Wrestling

Ultra Violette recently talked about her work for AEW and Impact Wrestling, her future goals in the industry and more. The indy star spoke with PWMania for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:

On growing up as a wrestling fan: “I grew up with a single mom and she wanted me to be a princess. She didn’t let me watch anything but PBS Kids and Disney Channel, but one day there was nothing on TV and I get to channel 47 which was Telemundo, and it was Monday Night Raw with the Spanish voiceovers, and I was like what is this? I was sucked in and thought it was amazing. My family tried to ruin it with every single thing, but I was just sucked into the storylines. I was obsessed. The next summer I got internet, which we didn’t have for a while, and I spent all of my life googling wrestlers and finding out stuff like where they grew up, and how much they weighed. I had a notebook full of all of it, and I was obsessed. Ever since then, I loved it.”

On her favorites at the time: “What’s so crazy is when I first got into wrestling, I was a little bit ashamed because everyone’s answer would be Hulk Hogan or Stone Cold. I’d give my answer, which would be all the members of Evolution. I would get shamed by others for it but growing up I think it’s cooler now to say it. Those are my favorites. Their move sets, mannerisms, and storylines were definitely my favorite.”

On when she knew she wanted to become a wrestler: “I always knew I wanted to do it. Back then, all the Divas were 5’7” and up, and I’m like 5’4” so I would hope they took me and that wasn’t a dealbreaker. I always wanted to do it, but I wasn’t sure if I could do it. I saved up all my lunch money from my senior year of high school and I was going to run away because I googled schools, and I saw one in Georgia called WWA4. They had dorms and made it sound like a college. They give you housing, take care of you, help you find a job, and it just sounded great. So, I saved all my lunch money and practically starved myself most of my senior year. When I graduated, I got into college, and everything was kind of set up for me from high school to get to college. One day I was with my friends who I met through school, and one of them was a big wrestling fan. I was always a closet fan because girls weren’t supposed to be into wrestling. Somehow it got out and all of his friends became my friends, and we would watch wrestling together. They told me they were going to join a wrestling school the summer before college, and I should join them. I asked where they were going to go, and they said NYWC on Long Island. I went there, and the day before we were going to go, my friend’s car broke down and we were in the city. So, it was kind of a trip. So, they told me about joining this other school, House of Glory. It wasn’t what it is now, and there were no girls at the time, it was in the corner of a little boxing gym, and I just didn’t want to go there. I didn’t know who anyone was, and they told me we had to go there, so I ended up trying it out. I joined without my mom knowing and picked up a job to help pay for my dues. I went behind her back and joined, and the rest is history.”

On working for AEW and Impact: “At IMPACT Wrestling, I wish I could have that opportunity now. I’m more seasoned and have more under my belt for sure. It was a little intimidating. I was very young, and the production differed greatly from an Indy show. AEW was a lot of fun. I was very happy to be in the ring with Diamante. When I had the AEW opportunity, I definitely felt much more ready for it, and it was a lot more fun. You can enjoy it more when you’re ready.”

On her future goals: “I feel like this is everyone’s answer, but I really do want to get out of the country. During my first run, I said my 2020 goal was to get out of the country, and then in March of that year I went to Canada. It was my first time, but this year I’d like to go overseas. Amazing Red trains us a lot in the Joshi structure, and I’m a big fan of that style of wrestling. We watch a lot of their matches, and it would definitely be a full-circle moment for me to get over there too. There’s a lot of struggling some days, but the amount of love and positivity from the fans just means the world, so thank you all.”