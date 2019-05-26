UPDATED: More On Jon Moxley’s Contract Status With AEW & When He Will Debut

UPDATED: AEW sent out a press release with more details on Jon Moxley’s contract. They describe the deal as “full-time” and “multi-year” and confirmed that Moxley will make his in-ring debut for the company at Fyter Fest in Daytona Beach, FL on June 29th.

“The arrival of Jon Moxley at Double or Nothing was the perfect ending to one of the most important nights in wrestling history,” said Tony Khan, President and CEO of AEW. “There was no better way to conclude an evening of new beginnings than with the introduction of the best free agent wrestler in the world. The chaotic scene that unfolded in the closing moments of Double or Nothing was emblematic of the unpredictability and explosiveness that Jon Moxley will bring to AEW. We’re very proud that Jon has signed a multi-year contract, and he is officially on the All Elite Wrestling roster!”

Straight from Tony Khan, Jon Moxley has a multi-year contract and he will “full-time” once they go to TV. #JonMoxley #AEW #TonyKhan #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/0Ko7Fubwl7 — 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) May 26, 2019

ORIGINAL: Following his debut at AEW Double or Nothing, where he took out Chris Jericho and got into an extended brawl with Kenny Omega, AEW tweeted out that Jon Moxley is officially part of AEW. 411’s Jeffrey Harris was part of the post-show media scrum where Cody confirmed that Moxley has signed a multi-year deal with AEW.

Moxley’s debut comes after the former Dean Ambrose left WWE. Reports indicated that WWE had offered Moxley a big-money contract to stay but that he left due to frustrations with WWE’s creative direction.