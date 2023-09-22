Update On Jon Moxley’s Injury, Why Match Wasn’t Stopped

As previously reported, Jon Moxley suffered what is believed to be a minor concussion last Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, after getting hurt in the first minute of the match. Mox caught Fenix on a dive but Fenix landed on his head, with the back of his head hitting the floor. It was not the two piledrivers at the end that hurt him, as some believed. Mox told people he was okay after the match, but during the match he realized something was off and called an audible to Fenix win. That was not the original plan.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Moxley noted that since he wasn’t knocked out, neither Fenix nor referee Rick Knox realized he was hurt, nor did the ringside doctor. When he got backstage, he was diagnosed with a mild concussion, or a low-grade/grade 1. Once Moxley realized something was wrong, that’s when he called for the finish.