Update on Jon Moxley and Adam Cole After Last Night’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, both Adam Cole and Jon Moxley are believed to have suffered injuries on last night’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam.

Cole is believed to have injured his ankle when he jumped off the ramp during the main event. Fightful Select reports that he was taken to the hospital after the show and looked at. He was last seen using crutches.

Fightful also notes that Jon Moxley, who is thought to have suffered a mild concussion, told people he was okay after his match. He was checked on by Tony Khan and others after leaving under his own power. Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio added that Moxley wasn’t hurt during the finish of the match, but actually in the first minute of the match. Mox caught Fenix on a dive but Fenix landed on his head, with the back of his head hitting the floor.

Moxley was originally intended to retain the International title, which Fenix ended up winning. As the match went on, Moxley realized he wasn’t feeling well and told Fenix mid-match that he was going to win. He told the referee to count him out, which he still didn’t do immediately after the piledriver. It was noted that neither of the piledrivers hurt Moxley.

Mox was said to be doing better later in the night and was okay backstage.