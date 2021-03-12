wrestling / News

Update On Rumored Leg Slap Ban In WWE

March 12, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Super Showdown Canyon Ceman, George Barrios, RKO, The Berzerker SXSW Hell in a Cell Director Executive YouTube Spain Superstars LIDS WWE's WWE News - Rich Bocchini - Tim Sylvia WWE - Superstars Brian Flinn YouTube Executive WWE's Philadelphia Extreme WWE Now Canyon Ceman SXSW RKO Corporate, The Berzerker Stomping Grounds, George Barrios Madison Square Garden

It was reported last week that WWE sent a memo to talent taking a hard stance against thigh slapping, which wrestlers commonly use to make kicks sound like they hurt more. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was noted that there was a sign this past week that read: “Do not slap leg when kicking.”

Jey Uso still used thigh slaps in the Daniel Bryan cage match, and for many wrestlers it’s a natural part of their moveset. The reaction backstage is similar to other recent changes in that talent are wondering why it’s considered an issue. The word going around is that a larger wrestler did a sloppy leg slap on Smackdown and Vince reacted by banning it altogether. The belief is that like Vince’s decision to have no wrestling during commercial breaks a few years back, this will blow over and be forgotten later on.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading