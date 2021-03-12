Update On Rumored Leg Slap Ban In WWE

It was reported last week that WWE sent a memo to talent taking a hard stance against thigh slapping, which wrestlers commonly use to make kicks sound like they hurt more. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was noted that there was a sign this past week that read: “Do not slap leg when kicking.”

Jey Uso still used thigh slaps in the Daniel Bryan cage match, and for many wrestlers it’s a natural part of their moveset. The reaction backstage is similar to other recent changes in that talent are wondering why it’s considered an issue. The word going around is that a larger wrestler did a sloppy leg slap on Smackdown and Vince reacted by banning it altogether. The belief is that like Vince’s decision to have no wrestling during commercial breaks a few years back, this will blow over and be forgotten later on.