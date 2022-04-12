Update On Tammy Sytch Following Fatal Car Crash

Tammy Sytch, known as Sunny during her time in WWE, was not arrested following a fatal traffic incident on March 25, says Mike Johnson of PWInsider. Sytch was transported to the hospital after reportedly being involved in a three-car accident on U.S. Highway 1 in Volusia County. The crash left one driver, 75-year-old Julian Lafrancis Lasseter dead. Ormond Beach Police say an investigation is ongoing.

The report notes that the toxicology on the blood sample that was collected has not yet been returned and until it is, no arrest will be made so that due diligence is being properly observed.