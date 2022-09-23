Update On Whether Saraya Has Been Cleared To Wrestle Yet

As previously reported, Saraya made her AEW debut this week at Dynamite Grand Slam following the interim women’s title match. Tony Khan revealed after that she signed a full-time contract. However, it’s still unknown if she will actually wrestle.

Saraya suffered a neck injury in 2016. While she did wrestle briefly in 2017, her career was seemingly ended at 25 after a accidental kick from Sasha Banks during a live event. WWE then medically disqualified her from wrestling again and she was put on a ‘no touch’ list for future segments. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, no one touched her during her AEW appearance either. This may be because she still hasn’t been cleared as of “very recently”, but would like to be cleared. She has mentioned names like Edge and Daniel Bryan returning after being retired due to injury and hoped for the same for her.

During her appearance for her family’s WAW company, she is currently set to referee. That happens in a few weeks.