Update on Sonya Deville’s In-Ring Future

A new report has some details on WWE’s plans for Sonya Deville’s in-ring future. Fightful Select reports that Deville is expected to return to the ring soon, with sources noting that it could be “imminent” if everything works out as planned. The report notes that there has been a big push to have her involved in the women’s Money in the Bank match and that she was “penciled in” for the bout at one point, though it’s not clear if that’s still the case.

Deville has been training for an in-ring return as of late and the report notes that the company is hopeful her return could be coming very soon. Deville has been out of action since last August, when she lost a Loser Leaves WWE match to Mandy Rose at SummerSlam and was written off TV for a while following a stalker attempting to kidnap her at her home.

People within WWE have praised Deville for how she handled the last year and the work she’s done in her current role as an authority figure.