Update On Steve Maclin Following Impact Under Siege Main Event

May 26, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Steve Maclin ended up a bloody mess in the main event of Impact Under Siege, and a new report has an update on his status. Friday’s Impact! Plus event saw Maclin busted open in his match with PCO for the World Championship after he got hit with a cookie sheet during a dive to the outside.

According to PWInsider, the blood came “100% hardway” and he is being checked out backstage. He will need stitches to close the wound. Maclin defeated PCO, who was also busted open hardway, to retain his title.

