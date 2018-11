Updated Betting Odds For Survivor Series

– The latest betting odds are in for WWE Survivor Series. The PPV takes place on Sunday in Los Angeles, California. According to Bet Online, the latest results are:

* Brock Lesnar (-300) vs. Daniel Bryan (+220)

* Men’s 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team Raw (+100) vs. Team SmackDown (-140)

* Ronda Rousey (-1000) vs. Charlotte Flair (+500)

* Seth Rollins (+100) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (-140)

* Women’s 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Match: Team Raw (+100) vs. Team SmackDown (-140)

* Authors of Pain (-240) vs. The Bar (+180)

* Buddy Murphy (-200) vs. Mustafa Ali (+150)

* 10-on-10 Tag Team Survivor Series Elimination: Raw Tag Teams (+210) vs. SmackDown Tag Teams (-290)