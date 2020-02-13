wrestling / News

Updated Card For WWE’s Madison Square Garden Show Next Month

February 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
D-Generation X

WWE has an updated lineup for next month’s live event in Madison Square Garden. MSG’s lineup for the show lists the following matches and talent:

* Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe & Big Show vs. Seth Rollins & The Authors of Pain
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Asuka
* Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac & Road Dogg return as D-X for the first time in MSG in over ten years

Also appearing: Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, Rey Mysterio, Andrade, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Aleister Black, and the Street Profits

