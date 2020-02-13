Updated Card For WWE’s Madison Square Garden Show Next Month

WWE has an updated lineup for next month’s live event in Madison Square Garden. MSG’s lineup for the show lists the following matches and talent:

* Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe & Big Show vs. Seth Rollins & The Authors of Pain

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Asuka

* Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac & Road Dogg return as D-X for the first time in MSG in over ten years

Also appearing: Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, Rey Mysterio, Andrade, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Aleister Black, and the Street Profits