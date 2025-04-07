Updated Card For FSW’s WWE ID Tournament Show During WrestleMania Week

Future Stars of Wrestling has an updated lineup for their WWE ID Tournament show that is set to take place on WrestleMania Friday. The following matches have been announced for the April 18th show, which takes place in Las Vegas at the FSW Arena and streams live on Trillier TV+:

* WWE ID Tournament Opening Round Match: Ice Williams vs. Brad Baylor

* WWE ID Tournament Opening Round Match: Marcus Mathers vs. Jackson Drake

* WWE ID Tournament Opening Round Match: Sean Legacy vs. Ricky Smokes

* WWE ID Tournament Opening Round Match: Aaron Rourke vs. Sam Holloway

* WWE ID Tournament Opening Round Match: Cappuccino Jones vs. It’s Gal

* WWE ID Tournament Opening Round Match: Jordan Oasis vs. Aaron Roberts

* Freedom Ramsey vs. Bodhi Young Prodigy

*Also set to appear: Zara Zakher, Zayda Steel, Brittnie Brooks, more