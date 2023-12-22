Updated Ticket Sale Numbers for Upcoming WWE Events – CM Punk Moves 5,000 Tickets For MSG Show

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including a return to Madison Square Garden next week. That show happens on December 26. After the announcement of CM Punk vs. Dominik Mysterio, an extra 5,000 tickets are sold. There are currently 14,884 tickets out for the event.

Meanwhile, WWE has confirmed that the Royal Rumble (January 27 in Tampa) and Elimination Chamber (February 24 in Perth, Australia) have sold over 30,000 tickets so far. The latter did so two weeks ago. The rumored number of 45,000 is not currently correct.

A live event in Baltimore on December 26 has 4,578 tickets out.

A live event in Detroit on December 27 has 6,545 tickets out. A live event that same night in Boston has 8,093 tickets out.

A live event in Laval, Quebec on December 28 has 7,099 tickets out. A live event that same night in Houston has 6,508 tickets out.

A live event in Toronto on December 29 has 7,725 tickets out, 43 away from selling out. A live event that same night in Las Vegas has 5,083 tickets out.

A live event in Los Angeles on December 30 has 11,957 tickets out. Around 2,800 sold after the announcement of Punk vs. Dominik.

RAW in San Diego on January 1 has 10,151 tickets out, close to selling out.

Smackdown in Vancouver on January 5 has 12,822 tickets out, a virtual sellout.

A live event in Spokane, WA on January 6 has 4,752 tickets out.

A live event in Wenatchhee, WA on January 7 has 2,211 tickets out.

RAW in Portland on January 8 has 7,584 tickets out.

Smackdown in Lincoln on January 12 has 5,174 tickets out.

A live event in Las Cruces, NM on January 13 has 4,038 tickets out.

A live event in Rio Rancho, NM on January 14 has 3,332 tickets out.

RAW in Little Rock on January 15 has 4,385 tickets out.

Smackdown in Atlanta on January 19 has 11,045 tickets out.

A live event in Montgomery, AL on January 20 has 2,545 tickets out.

A live event in Jackson, MS on January 21 has 1,515 tickets out.

RAW in New Orleans on January 22 has 5,650 tickets out.

Smackdown in Miami on January 26 has 5,624 tickets out.

RAW in Tampa on January 29 has 11,629 tickets out.

Smackdown in Birmingham on February 2 has 5,891 tickets out.

A live event in Knoxville, TN on February 3 has 3,156 tickets out.

NXT Vengeance Day in Clarksville on February 4 has 1,527 tickets out. A live event that same night in Corbin, KY has 1,370 tickets out.

RAW in St. Louis on February 5 has 5,176 tickets out.

Smackdown in Charlotte on February 9 has 6,590 tickets out.

RAW in Lexington on February 12 has 5,693 tickets out.

Smackdown in Salt Lake City on February 16 has 6,321 tickets out.

A live event in Oakland, CA on February 17 has 2,702 tickets out.

A live event in Fresno, CA on February 18 has 4,126 tickets out.

RAW in Anaheim on February 19 has 8,479 tickets out.

RAW in San Jose on February 26 has 6,308 tickets out.

Smackdown in Glendale on March 1 has 7,244 tickets out.

A live event in Palm Desert, CA on March 2 has 2,396 tickets out.

A live event in Bakersfield, CA on March 3 has 2,239 tickets out.

RAW in San Antonio on March 4 has 6,020 tickets out.

Smackdown in Dallas on March 8 has 7,622 tickets out.

A live event in Alexandria, LA on March 9 has 740 tickets out.

A live event in Lafayette, LA on March 10 has 1,487 tickets out.

Smackdown in Memphis on March 15 has 3,615 tickets out.

Smackdown and the Hall of Fame in Philadelphia on April 5 has 16,119 and is almost sold out.

Night one of Wrestlemania in Philadelphia on April 6 has 57,153 tickets out. Night two on April 7 has 57,207 tickets out.

RAW on April 8 in Philadelphia has 16,093 tickets out.