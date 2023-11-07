wrestling / News

Updated WWE Survivor Series Card

November 6, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Image Source: WWE

WWE has an updated lineup for Survivor Series following Monday’s Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on November 25th on Peacock and WWE Network:

* WarGames Match: Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn & Seth Rollins vs. The Judgment Day & JD McDonagh
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. The Miz
* Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Zoey Stark

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Survivor Series, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading