wrestling / News
Updated WWE Survivor Series Card
November 6, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has an updated lineup for Survivor Series following Monday’s Raw. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on November 25th on Peacock and WWE Network:
* WarGames Match: Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn & Seth Rollins vs. The Judgment Day & JD McDonagh
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. The Miz
* Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Zoey Stark
