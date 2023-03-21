Updates On Fan’s WrestleMania 38 Injury Lawsuit Against WWE

Marvin Jackson’s previously reported lawsuit seeking damages from WWE over hearing injuries he allegedly sustained at WrestleMania 38 has experienced further developments recently (via PWInsider). After WWE asked that the case be moved to arbitration, Jackson responded, requesting that motion be denied by the court. WWE’s claim for arbitration was based on phrasing within the terms & conditions required for ticket purchases to the event, but Jackson maintains the tickets were acquired by his nephew and therefore he had neither accepted nor was bound by the terms & conditions put forth by WWE. No ruling on this request has been handed down from the court to date, although WWE has requested a pause on the case until the matter of arbitration is settled.