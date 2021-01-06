wrestling / News
Various News: Best of ROH 2020 Set For This Weekend, Bonus Clip From Broken Skull Sessions, AEW Year in Review
January 6, 2021 | Posted by
– This weekend will feature a special ‘Best of 2020’ episode for Ring of Honor TV for Sinclair Broadcast Group affiliates, STADIUM, CHARGE, NESN and FITE.TV. It includes the following matches:
* ROH Champion PCO vs. RUSH vs. Mark Haskins – Gateway to Honor (February 29, 2020)
* ROH Pure Championship Tournament Final: Jonathan Gresham vs. Tracy Williams (October 31, 2020)
* Battle Royal – Free Enterprise (February 9, 2020)
– WWE has released a new bonus clip from Bayley’s appearance on Broken Skull Sessions, in which she tells Steve Austin who her dream opponent is. The episode will air this Sunday on the WWE Network.
– Finally, AEW has released a new video looking at the year in review.
More Trending Stories
- Rumor Killer on Mickie James Retiring at RAW
- Scott D’Amore On Impact Wrestling’s Crossover With AEW, What AEW Has To Gain, State Of Impact Roster
- Backstage Notes on Raw Legends Night, Changes to Show, Why Some Talents Didn’t Appear
- Amanda Huber Implores Fans Not to Create a Divide in Wrestling Over Husband Brodie Lee, Says Her Family Has No Hate for WWE