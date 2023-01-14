wrestling

Various News: Bryan Danielson Set for WrestleCade Weekend, Reminder on Tonight’s NJPW Strong, Impact Hard to Kill Video Highlights

January 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite Bryan Danielson Image Credit: AEW

– Bryan Danielson will be appearing at WrestleCade Weekend later this November in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The event will run from November 24-26, 2023 at the Benton Convention Center. You can check out the announcement tweet below:

– As a reminder, tonight’s new episode of NJPW Strong will debut on NJPW World:

* Mascara Dorada vs. Che Cabrera
* Homicide, David Finlay & Eddie Kingston vs. Tom Lawlor, Bobby Fish & Danny Limelight
* Jeff Cobb vs. Bad Dude Tito

– Impact Wrestling released the following video highlights for last night’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view event:



