– Bryan Danielson will be appearing at WrestleCade Weekend later this November in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The event will run from November 24-26, 2023 at the Benton Convention Center. You can check out the announcement tweet below:

WrestleCade Weekend returns with Bryan Danielson. Brought to you by our friends at Big Event NY. Benton Convention Center

Winston-Salem, NC

November 24th – 26th, 2023

– As a reminder, tonight’s new episode of NJPW Strong will debut on NJPW World:

* Mascara Dorada vs. Che Cabrera

* Homicide, David Finlay & Eddie Kingston vs. Tom Lawlor, Bobby Fish & Danny Limelight

* Jeff Cobb vs. Bad Dude Tito

– Impact Wrestling released the following video highlights for last night’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view event:





