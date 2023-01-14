wrestling
Various News: Bryan Danielson Set for WrestleCade Weekend, Reminder on Tonight’s NJPW Strong, Impact Hard to Kill Video Highlights
– Bryan Danielson will be appearing at WrestleCade Weekend later this November in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The event will run from November 24-26, 2023 at the Benton Convention Center. You can check out the announcement tweet below:
🚨 WrestleCade Weekend returns with Bryan Danielson. Brought to you by our friends at Big Event NY.
Benton Convention Center
Winston-Salem, NC
November 24th – 26th, 2023
on sale soon at https://t.co/ifYjr1Eiv0
— WrestleCade (@WrestleCade) January 14, 2023
– As a reminder, tonight’s new episode of NJPW Strong will debut on NJPW World:
* Mascara Dorada vs. Che Cabrera
* Homicide, David Finlay & Eddie Kingston vs. Tom Lawlor, Bobby Fish & Danny Limelight
* Jeff Cobb vs. Bad Dude Tito
– Impact Wrestling released the following video highlights for last night’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view event: