Various News: Danhausen Creates Theme Song For The ‘Ass Boys’, Allison Danger Hints At Wrestling Return & Wants Tegan Nox, Tickets For April 4 RAW on Sale Next Week

– Danhausen is All Elite, and he’s already causing problems for the Gunn Club. The very nice, very evil AEW star has been referring to Colten and Austin Gunn as the ‘Ass Boys’ since before he signed, due to Billy Gunn’s former nickname ‘Mr. Ass.’ Now he’s went the extra mile, creating a theme song for them that sounds at least a little like Gunn’s old ‘Ass Man’ theme song. You can check that out below.

– Tickets for the RAW after Wrestlemania on April 4 go on sale next week. It will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

– Allison Danger, who was released from WWE earlier this month, noted on Twitter that she might be able a short-term return to wrestling this summer and wants a match with Tegan Nox.

In 7 days I become a free agent.

I'm smarter than ever. Creativity through the roof. I'm ready to make someone's women's division THE place to be. But who?

I have been that pioneer once, let's run it again. — Professor Allison Danger (@allisondanger) January 28, 2022