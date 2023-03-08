wrestling / News
Various News: Details on Who Was Backstage at WWE Raw, Note on AEW's Booking of Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal Rematch
March 8, 2023 | Posted by
– Fightful reports that Victor Benjamin (Of Pretty Proper along with Lady Frost) and Kayla Sparks were backstage at WWE Raw earlier this week. Fightful also notes that Benjamin has been at Raw a few times recently.
– As noted, AEW announced an All-Atlantic Championship Match on Dynamite this week, featuring champion Orange Cassidy defending against Jay Lethal. Fightful Select also reports that the rematch was booked because their first match on the January 18 edition of Dynamite drew a good number on TBS. Also, Lethal is the last wrestler to score a clean pinfall over Cassidy.
