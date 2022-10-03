Various News: Dory Funk Jr. Working On Second Memoir, WWE Alum Rick Allen Undergoes Surgery

– Dory Funk Jr. is at work on a second memoir, according to a new report. As previously reported, Funk released his autobiography in August titled The Last of a Great Breed: True Stories From A Career in Pro Wrestling. PWInsider reports that he’s planning to release a second book that will feature more anecdotes from his lengthy career.

– The site also notes that Rick Allen, best known as Sandy Beach from WWE and Sunny Beach from UWF, is undergoing knee replacement surgery on Monday. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Allen for a quick and full recovery.