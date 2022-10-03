wrestling / News
Various News: Dory Funk Jr. Working On Second Memoir, WWE Alum Rick Allen Undergoes Surgery
October 3, 2022 | Posted by
– Dory Funk Jr. is at work on a second memoir, according to a new report. As previously reported, Funk released his autobiography in August titled The Last of a Great Breed: True Stories From A Career in Pro Wrestling. PWInsider reports that he’s planning to release a second book that will feature more anecdotes from his lengthy career.
– The site also notes that Rick Allen, best known as Sandy Beach from WWE and Sunny Beach from UWF, is undergoing knee replacement surgery on Monday. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Allen for a quick and full recovery.
More Trending Stories
- Carmella Says Explicit Video Circulating Online Was Altered, Woman In It Isn’t Her
- Seth Rollins on the Difficulties of Feuding With Bray Wyatt, If He Wants to Run Their Feud Back
- Lacey Evans in Pink, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
- Rhea Ripley On the Fan Response To Her Work With Dominik, Who Pitched Her Being Paired With Damian Priest