Various News: Howard Finkel and Rocky Johnson Included In NBC’s In Memoriam Video, NXT Highlights, Last ROH Week by Week of 2020
December 31, 2020 | Posted by
– NBC did its annual ‘In Memoriam’ segment for NBC Nightly News last night and WWE Hall of Famers Howard Finkel and Rocky Johnson were among the names included. You can find the video here.
– ROH posted the final Week by Week of 2020 online:
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of NXT:
