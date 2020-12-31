Kevin’s WWE NXT 12.30.20 Review  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

We start with an “in memory” screen for Jon Huber/Luke Harper/Brodie Lee.

Bronson Reed vs. Isiah “Swerve” Scott

I’ll admit, it’s a bit hard to concentrate knowing about the Brodie Lee tributes going on over on Dynamite. The idea here seems to be to continue Swerve’s arrogant streak, only with Reed running him over to get the upper hand. He turns him inside out on a shoulder block outside. Swerve resorts to cheap shots to turn the tide but it’s still not enough. Reed is too powerful. Swerve avoids a powerbomb, backflips off of Reed and hits an uppercut. Reed sits on Swerve for a near fall. Reed adds a chokeslam for another near fall. Soon after, Reed hits the Tsunami to win.

Winner: Bronson Reed in 6:18 [Not much to this. Mostly just a way for Swerve to keep being a heel and give Reed a win. **1/4]

William Regal is in the back to present Breakout Star of the Year. The nominees are Pat McAfee, Damian Priest, Shotzi Blackheart, Cameron Grimes, Dexter Lumis, Timothy Thatcher, Raquel Gonzalez, Santos Escobar, and Ilja Dragunov. Shotzi wins. She cuts a promo from some random place and thanks her father and says 2021 will be even bigger.

Earlier today, Leon Ruff arrives while talking with Jake Atlas. Elsewhere, The Way showed up, only to spot a black cat in front of their locker room. Johnny freaks out about bad luck.

Breezango vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

As the teams go at it, the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic is announced to return in two weeks. Drake saves Gibson from taking a corner bump and that puts GYV in control. They isolate Breeze but it doesn’t last long. Fandango enters and hits everything moving with atomic drops and more. A sunset flip is blocked but Drake is dropkicked outside and it gets two on Gibson. The fight spills outside and in a totally random spot, Fandango hits a dive off of one of the structures in the arena before it heads into a commercial break. Returning, Fandango’s dive hurt him so he’s being isolated. Fandango finally knocks Drake outside. Gibson brings him in to prevent the tag like a tag expert. However, Fandango escapes his grip and tags Breeze, who fires off forearms and superkicks. Again things go outside where Fandango hits a weird looking somersault off the apron. Gibson interrupts another tag and Breeze is left alone for a school boy for two. Ticket to Mayhem follows and that’s all.

Winners: Grizzled Young Veterans in 12:58 [A lot of it got hurt by the commercial break but what we got was fine. **1/2]

Post-match, Ever-Rise comes out to confront the winners. They bring referees with them to hold them back. When the referees leave, they want no part of a fight and leave themselves.

Tag Team of the Year! Undisputed Era, Breezango, Imperium, Gallus, Legado del Fantasma, and Lorcan and Burch was up for it. The winners are UE! It looks like Cole and Roddy will enter the Dusty Cup.

Time for more from the Xia Li/Boa vignettes. They’re training and don’t seem as miserable. Now, dressed in all white, they get black paint put down their face and smoke blown into their face. It’s all weird but they seem ready to graduate or whatever. Next week they’re back.

Mercedes Martinez vs. Valentina Feroz

Martinez is vicious from the start, tossing Feroz with ease and hitting her hard. Martinez wins in short order with the Air Raid Crash.

Winner: Mercedes Martinez in 2:11 [Total squash. NR]

Female Competitor of the Year! Rhea Ripley, Io Shirai, Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, Kay Lee Ray, and Tegan Nox are nominated. Io Shirai takes the obvious win. She gives a basic thank you speech.

Male Competitor time! Finn Balor, Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, Keith Lee, WALTER, and Tommaso Ciampa are up. The winner is Adam Cole BAY BAY! He thanks the rest of UE for the win.

You can now vote for overall competitor between Io and Adam.

Pete Dunne vs. Roderick Strong

They go right after each other at the bell and make this feel like a fight. Big clothesline from Strong turns Dunne inside out. Dunne takes it to the mat to change the momentum and wrenches at the fingers. As they head outside, Dunne keeps the pressure on with strikes and a big back drop. Big backbreaker by Strong inside and a wrecking ball dropkick that sends Dunne over the guardrail. Break time. Returning, Dunne has gotten back in control and sends Strong sternum first into the turnbuckle. Strong evens it up with about as perfect a dropkick as you’ll ever see. He hits a slam and pump knee before fitting off forearms while hitting the ropes over and over. Olympic Slam connects for two. Dunne hits a superkick to the gut outside that changes the tide again. Back inside, they trade kick variations before Dunne counters a Gibon Driver into a triangle choke. Strong can still break it with a modified backbreaker. Dunne fights out of the Strong Hold by kicking away and wrenching on the fingers. He snaps the digits and hits Bitter End to win.

Winner: Pete Dunne in 13:37 [Hard hitting stuff between two of the best out there. Not their best outing together but still very good. ***1/2]

Top 5 Matches of the Year! Iron Man match between Balor, Cole, Ciampa & Gargano. Balor vs. O’Reilly at TakeOver 31. WALTER vs. Dragunov. Men’s War Games. Io vs. Rhea vs. Charlotte. The winner is Balor/Kyle. Balor accepts but leaves Regal with his award and takes Kyle to give it to personally give it to him. Balor walks past Dunne for a faceoff on his way to the ring. I couldn’t hear Pete but Balor says something about getting in line to face him.

A vignette runs to hype Thatcher/Ciampa in a Fight Pit next week.

In the ring, Finn says Kyle surprised many but not him with his performance at TakeOver. He wants kyle to come get the award and Kyle responds quickly, walking right up to Finn. Finn says Kyle deserves the award but he doesn’t need it because he’s got the title. Kyle says the award is a reminder that he belongs at the top of NXT. However, he’s not walking around with it because that’s a participation trophy. It’s a reminder that he came up short. He leaves his respect for Finn at the door next week to do whatever it takes to be champion. The title says he’s the best and it makes the last 15 years worth a damn. Finn promises to make him pay for breaking his jaw and make him wish something but it gets bleeped out. They get interrupted by Scarlett and Karrion Kross. Scarlett says the title belongs to them and what happens next week is irrelevant because their fate is sealed. Kross with a doomsday is here and a tick tock. Damian Priest appears behind him and they come face to face. Priest says, “This is how you step like a man” and levels him. Kross continues to be lamer than every face he fights. Kross fights back and they go through the plexiglass setup and fight all around the CWC. They also go through a table together. Scarlett laughs as officials check on them.

We get a vignette of Rhea Ripley talking about her friendship with Raquel Gonzalez, which hadn’t been touched upon before. There are lots of clips and pics of them together at the PC. They even have matching tattoos. However, people change and Rhea says this isn’t the same Raquel from years ago. Raquel also speaks to say that she’s the baddest woman in the industry. Maybe she’s been playing the long game since they met years ago.

Legado del Fantasma is in the ring. Escobar says that they had the best 2020 regardless of what fans randomly think. They’re here to dominate and not make friends. He knows that William Regal can’t find a new opponent for him because they’re the face of lucha. However, they’re interrupted by Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado. They trade barbs and it leads to an impromptu match.

Legado del Fantasma vs. The Lucha House Party

Before the bell, the Lucha House Party clean house and send them packing. We join this with it already in progress as the heels work over Dorado in the corner. They hit him with a double suplex. Dorado manages to get free and tag in Metalik for the snap rana over the top and off the apron. Inverted rana by Dorado. Metalik walks the ropes and hits Mendoza with an elbow for three.

Winners: The Lucha House Party in 3:52 [This barely got time but was solid while it lasted. **]

Future Star of the Year! Austin Theory, jake Atlas, Leon Ruff, Kacy Catanzaro, Kayden Carter, Indi Hartwell, Xia Li, A-Kid, Aoife Valkyrie, and Pretty Deadly are up. The winner is Austin Theory. Yuck. The only good part is that Candice makes Austin share it with Indi. Theory puts himself over as the future, thanks The Way, and makes the mistake of mentioning the curse, which causes Johnny to throw his protein powder away. it breaks a mirror, giving him more bad luck concern. He walks away and happens to go under a ladder on his way to the ring but Candice stops Austin from telling him.

Io Shirai wins Overall Competitor and thanks the fans. She’s honored.

NXT North American Championship: Johnny Gargano [c] vs. Leon Ruff

They exchange some mat stuff and Ruff gets near falls that cause Gargano to regroup a few times. He’s in his Cleveland Browns gear. Ruff takes a rough spill to the outside and that puts Johnny in the driver’s seat. Ruff uses his quickness and athleticism to Spider-Man around the guardrail and such to avoid Gargano before hitting offense. It looked cool. He goes to get back in but The Way surrounds him. That allows Johnny to get in a cheap shot and neckbreaker. He adds a tope suicida and throws him into the steel steps going into break. Admittedly, I missed a bit as I changed the channel to see some of the Brodie Lee tribute. Returning, Gargano stays in control as he wears down Ruff. Ruff retaliates and gets going, hitting a corner enziguri and neckbreaker combo. Corkscrew cannonball gets two. Johnny knocks him out with a superkick but can only get two with it.Ruff nearly gets the crucifix that won him the title but Johnny blocks and delivers a clothesline. Powerbomb by Johnn gets two. Outside, Johnny wants a Lawn Dart into steel. Ruff escapes, hits a superkick and nails the diving cutter onto the floor. Inside, Ruff hits the frog splash for two. Johnny uses his wily veteran experience for an upper hand and breaks the curse with One Final Beat.

Winner: Johnny Gargano in 14:09 [A good match but it hurt that the outcome never seemed to be in any doubt. I did like some of the callbacks. ***1/4]

Dexter Lumis appears on the stage as his hand-drawn card for New Year’s Evil is shown.