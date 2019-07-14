wrestling / News
Various News: Indie Star Spoofs Triple H Entrance, Ring Malfunction at House of Brick Show, Becky Lynch Plays Mario Kart
– Independent wrestling star Angel Cruz had a little fun during a recent show with help from Triple H’s famous water-spitting entrance. You can see video below where Cruz teases the Game’s maneuver, but then decides to stay hydrated instead:
– The latest UpUpDownDown video has Becky Lynch and Cathy Kelley playing Mario Kart 8:
– House Of Bricks Pro Wrestling shared video of the ropes coming loose during a recent show:
You never know what can happen at a House of Bricks Pro Wrestling event!
