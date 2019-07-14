wrestling / News

Various News: Indie Star Spoofs Triple H Entrance, Ring Malfunction at House of Brick Show, Becky Lynch Plays Mario Kart

July 14, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Independent wrestling star Angel Cruz had a little fun during a recent show with help from Triple H’s famous water-spitting entrance. You can see video below where Cruz teases the Game’s maneuver, but then decides to stay hydrated instead:

– The latest UpUpDownDown video has Becky Lynch and Cathy Kelley playing Mario Kart 8:

– House Of Bricks Pro Wrestling shared video of the ropes coming loose during a recent show:

You never know what can happen at a @houseofbricksprowrestling event! Just look at this recent clip from #TurnbuckleTV and then come check out #HoB LIVE in #FairhavenMA this Saturday night at #VFWPOST2892 and you might have the same reaction as both @wildsidebaker and #TurnbuckleTV Commentary Member @kenpojoe_rebelo had! Special thanks to @wrestlebotch and @massashootkid #Repost @wrestlebotch with @kimcy929_repost • • • • • • I’m kind of impressed with how graceful this was. #wildside #noquit @massashootkid #wrestlebotch #HouseOfBricks #ProWrestling #SlamMasters #ThisSaturdayNight #FairhavenMA #VFWPostFairhaven #FirstTimeForEverything #Wrestlebotch

