Various News: Jaxson Ryker Comments On Future After WWE Release, Los Lotharios Disagree With Paul Rudd As People’s Sexiest Man, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown
– Jaxson Ryker was released from the WWE this past Thursday, and he took to Twitter to comment on his future.
He wrote: “Very excited for the future. Some Indy’s eventually, Ministry opportunities, family. God has a purpose. Romans 8:28. Thank you @wwe for the 5 years of fun. Thank you @wwe universe for the love and memories. Gunner is reborn.”
— GUNNER_CwLail (@JaxsonRykerWWE) November 21, 2021
– WWE posted a new video with Los Lotharios, who disagree with People magazine naming Paul Rudd as the sexiest man alive.
#LosLotharios object to @people magazine naming Paul Rudd as this year’s “Sexiest Man Alive." pic.twitter.com/bF6yKbKo5F
— WWE (@WWE) November 20, 2021
– WWE has also shared the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.
.@WWERomanReigns smashed King Woods' crown, @SashaBanksWWE battled @ShotziWWE and a final Superstar was added to the #SmackDown Men's #SurvivorSeries! pic.twitter.com/WGY0Z8nY7w
— WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2021