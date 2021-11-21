Various News: Jaxson Ryker Comments On Future After WWE Release, Los Lotharios Disagree With Paul Rudd As People’s Sexiest Man, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown

– Jaxson Ryker was released from the WWE this past Thursday, and he took to Twitter to comment on his future.

He wrote: “Very excited for the future. Some Indy’s eventually, Ministry opportunities, family. God has a purpose. Romans 8:28. Thank you @wwe for the 5 years of fun. Thank you @wwe universe for the love and memories. Gunner is reborn.”

Very excited for the future. Some Indy’s eventually, Ministry opportunities, family. God has a purpose. Romans 8:28. Thank you @wwe for the 5 years of fun. Thank you @wwe universe for the love and memories. Gunner is reborn. — GUNNER_CwLail (@JaxsonRykerWWE) November 21, 2021

– WWE posted a new video with Los Lotharios, who disagree with People magazine naming Paul Rudd as the sexiest man alive.

– WWE has also shared the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown.