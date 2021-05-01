wrestling / News

Various News: Johnny Gargano Hints At Daniel Bryan In NXT, Mick Foley Gets Second COVID Vaccine Shot, Latest Impact Wrestling Backstage

May 1, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Johnny Gargano NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day

– On last night’s episode of Smackdown, Roman Reigns defeated Daniel Bryan, forcing him to leave Smackdown. In a post on Twitter, Johnny Gargano shared a photo of himself and Bryan from their days on the independent scene, hinting that he could come to NXT.

He wrote: “It’s been awhile…

– Mick Foley revealed on Twitter that he has received his second COVID-19 vaccine shot.

– Impact Wrestling has released a new edition of Backstage, looking at this week’s episode on AXS TV:

