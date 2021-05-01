wrestling / News
Various News: Johnny Gargano Hints At Daniel Bryan In NXT, Mick Foley Gets Second COVID Vaccine Shot, Latest Impact Wrestling Backstage
– On last night’s episode of Smackdown, Roman Reigns defeated Daniel Bryan, forcing him to leave Smackdown. In a post on Twitter, Johnny Gargano shared a photo of himself and Bryan from their days on the independent scene, hinting that he could come to NXT.
He wrote: “It’s been awhile…”
It's been awhile.. pic.twitter.com/4OFYXOMPup
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) May 1, 2021
– Mick Foley revealed on Twitter that he has received his second COVID-19 vaccine shot.
FULLY VACCINATED!
IT’S EASY – and you not only protect yourself, but those around you!
Thanks for the assist @Stephystephm pic.twitter.com/sJclfkKSeX
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) May 1, 2021
– Impact Wrestling has released a new edition of Backstage, looking at this week’s episode on AXS TV:
