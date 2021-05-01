wrestling / News
Roman Reigns Sends Daniel Bryan Packing From Smackdown, Retains Universal Title (Pics, Video)
Daniel Bryan’s time on Smackdown is at an end, and Roman Reigns is still the Universal Champion after this week’s show. Reigns defeated Bryan in the main event of tonight’s show to retain his championship, and due to the stipulation Bryan must leave the brand. Reigns gave Bryan a Conchairto while Jey Uso held Cesaro back to end the show.
You can see pics and video from the match below. Reigns’ Universal Championship reign now stands at 242 days, having won the title at WWE Payback in August of last year.
