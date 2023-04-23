Various News: Katsuyori Shibata Makes Surprise Appearance At Hirooki Goto 20th Anniversary, NXT Level Up Highlights, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights

– Katsuyori Shibata made a surprise appearance at Hirooki Goto’s 20th anniversary show to literally give him his flowers.

Shibata showed up at Goto's 20th anniversary show today!! 🥹 pic.twitter.com/7AoeUvhUES — Ciarán (@CiaranRH93) April 22, 2023

Tokyo Sports reports that only a handful of people knew Shibata would appear at the event. Goto was not one of them, as he was told Shibara was in the US and couldn’t attend.

