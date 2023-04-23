wrestling / News

Various News: Katsuyori Shibata Makes Surprise Appearance At Hirooki Goto 20th Anniversary, NXT Level Up Highlights, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights

April 22, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Katsuyori Shibata Hirooki Goto Sent by NJPW/AXSTV

– Katsuyori Shibata made a surprise appearance at Hirooki Goto’s 20th anniversary show to literally give him his flowers.

Tokyo Sports reports that only a handful of people knew Shibata would appear at the event. Goto was not one of them, as he was told Shibara was in the US and couldn’t attend.

– Here are highlights of today’s episode of the Smackdown Lowdown:

– WWE has also shared highlights of last night’s NXT Level Up.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Hirooki Goto, Katsuyori Shibata, NXT Level Up, The SmackDown Lowdown, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading