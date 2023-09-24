– PWInsider reports that former NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton is expected to be in attendance on tomorrow’s edition of WWE Raw. Raw is being held tomorrow at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. The show will be broadcast live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST.

Stratton recently lost her NXT Women’s Title to Raw roster Superstar Becky Lynch earlier this month. Lynch is also slated to appear on this week’s edition of NXT TV. The two are scheduled to face each other in an Extreme Rules match at NXT No Mercy on Saturday, September 30 in Bakersfield, California.

– Impact Wrestling released more Impact 1000 video highlights:



