Various News: Sasha Banks to Appear at Another Convention This Fall, Paige Set for Queens Signing in November, AEW Unrivaled Series 10 Images

– As previously reported, Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Varnado) is scheduled to appear at C2E2 in Chicago next month. Additionally, PWInsider reports that Banks has at least one other potential convention signing appearance scheduled for later this fall. It’s expected to be announced in the next few weeks.

Sasha Banks’ current WWE status is unknown. But it’s rumored she was removed from the company’s internal roster after she and tag team partner Naomi walked out of Raw earlier in May.

– Speaking of signings and appearances, The Wrestling Universe store in Queens, New York has announced that former WWE Superstar Saraya Knight, aka Paige, will be appearing at the store on November 12. You can check out the announcement below.

HUGE HUGE HUGE Signing at The Wrestling Universe in Queens.

— Wrestling Universe (@TheWrestlingUni) July 14, 2022

– Ringside Collectibles revealed some new images of the AEW Unrivaled Series 10 figures: