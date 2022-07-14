wrestling / News
Various News: Sasha Banks to Appear at Another Convention This Fall, Paige Set for Queens Signing in November, AEW Unrivaled Series 10 Images
– As previously reported, Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Varnado) is scheduled to appear at C2E2 in Chicago next month. Additionally, PWInsider reports that Banks has at least one other potential convention signing appearance scheduled for later this fall. It’s expected to be announced in the next few weeks.
Sasha Banks’ current WWE status is unknown. But it’s rumored she was removed from the company’s internal roster after she and tag team partner Naomi walked out of Raw earlier in May.
– Speaking of signings and appearances, The Wrestling Universe store in Queens, New York has announced that former WWE Superstar Saraya Knight, aka Paige, will be appearing at the store on November 12. You can check out the announcement below.
HUGE HUGE HUGE Signing at The Wrestling Universe in Queens.
Get your tickets now at https://t.co/alfAMXEhx9 pic.twitter.com/ylfsgAo7cL
— Wrestling Universe (@TheWrestlingUni) July 14, 2022
– Ringside Collectibles revealed some new images of the AEW Unrivaled Series 10 figures:
#AEW Unrivaled 10 #BrittBaker **NEW IMAGES**
Shop now at https://t.co/wx9en1I305!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #AEWUnrivaled #AEWUnmatched #Jazwares @RealBrittBaker #DrBrittBaker #DMD pic.twitter.com/9tNAtg5uKO
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) July 14, 2022
#AEW Unrivaled 10 #Taz **NEW IMAGES**
Shop now at https://t.co/wx9en1I305!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #AEWUnrivaled #AEWUnmatched #Jazwares @OfficialTAZ pic.twitter.com/on5ir6jlM3
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) July 14, 2022
#AEW Unrivaled 10 #AndradeElIdolo **NEW IMAGES**
Shop now at https://t.co/wx9en1I305!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #AEWUnrivaled #AEWUnmatched #Jazwares @AndradeElIdolo #Andrade pic.twitter.com/CiwY1riJu3
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) July 14, 2022
#AEW Unrivaled 10 #JakeHager **NEW IMAGES**
Shop now at https://t.co/wx9en1I305!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #AEWUnrivaled #AEWUnmatched #Jazwares @RealJakeHager pic.twitter.com/8BDdbBGL24
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) July 14, 2022
#AEW Unrivaled 10 #Miro **NEW IMAGES**
Shop now at https://t.co/wx9en1I305!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #AEWUnrivaled #AEWUnmatched #Jazwares @ToBeMiro pic.twitter.com/vYfr3y6ixO
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) July 14, 2022
#AEW Unrivaled 10 #Wardlow **NEW IMAGES**
Shop now at https://t.co/wx9en1I305!#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #AEWUnrivaled #AEWUnmatched #Jazwares @RealWardlow pic.twitter.com/qs8IgU0Ztr
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) July 14, 2022
#AEW Unrivaled 10 #Taz RARE 1 OF 3000 **NEW IMAGES**#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #AEWUnrivaled #AEWUnmatched #Jazwares @OfficialTAZ pic.twitter.com/PD7rJLrxSk
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) July 14, 2022
#AEW Unrivaled 10 #BrittBaker CHASE 1 OF 5000 **NEW IMAGES**#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling #AEWDynamite #AEWRampage #AEWUnrivaled #AEWUnmatched #Jazwares @RealBrittBaker #DrBrittBaker #DMD pic.twitter.com/7YT1f2zWiW
— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) July 14, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Takes Shot At Chris Jericho Following AEW Dynamite Segment
- Konnan Claims That Santana and Ortiz Are Not On Good Terms
- Jeff Jarrett On Scott Steiner’s ‘Big Poppa Pump’ Character In WCW, Steiner’s Transformation Into Singles Star
- Jade Cargill Shuts Down Stokely Hathaway Over Eddie Kingston Comment, Dax Harwood Weighs In