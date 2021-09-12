wrestling / News

Various News: Stephanie McMahon Comments On 9/11 Anniversary and Attends Screening of Documentary, WWE Stars Feed New Yorkers, Smackdown In Three Minutes

September 11, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Stephanie McMahon Draft

– In posts on Twitter, Stephanie McMahon reflected on the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and the WWE event that happened two days later.

She wrote: “20 years ago at the first public assembly of its size, 2 days after the 9/11 attacks, @VinceMcMahon gave one of the most patriotic & inspirational speeches I have ever heard, to open SmackDown Live at Houston’s @ToyotaCenter. The message was about the unshakable American spirit – what it means to come together as one people & as one nation, to never forget those who were lost and to celebrate our freedom. A sentiment as true today as it was then. #NeverForget

She also took part in a screening of the WWE’s documentary ‘Never Forget: WWE Returns After 9/11’ before Smackdown with Zelina Vega.

– WWE stars took part in 9/11 Day to help feed families in New York City.

– WWE posted a new video looking at last night’s Smackdown in three minutes.

