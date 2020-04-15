wrestling / News

Various News: Taz and Excalibur To Host Tonight’s AEW Post-Show, ROH Streaming Kenny Omega vs. Austin Aries, More Behind The Scenes For Fight Like A Girl

April 15, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– AEW has announced that Taz and Excalibur will stream a live recap on Youtube following tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

– ROH will stream a 2010 match between Kenny Omega and Austin Aries at 9 PM ET on Youtube. The livestream is below:

– The Bella Twins have released more behind-the-scenes footage from the WWE-Quibi series Fight Like A Girl:

