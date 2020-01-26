Various News: The Briscoes Sign New Deals With ROH, Xavier Announces He Is Returning, This Week’s Canvas 2 Canvas Focuses On NXT

– The Briscoes have signed new deals with Ring of Honor, which they confirmed on Twitter.

– In a blast from the past, former ROH World Champion Xavier announced that he would return to the company in March. Xavier won his title in 2002 and last wrestled for ROH in 2007. He will face Jay Lethal at the Past vs. Present event in Las Vegas.

– The latest Canvas 2 Canvas from WWE looks at the women of NXT.