wrestling / News
Various News: The Briscoes Sign New Deals With ROH, Xavier Announces He Is Returning, This Week’s Canvas 2 Canvas Focuses On NXT
January 26, 2020 | Posted by
– The Briscoes have signed new deals with Ring of Honor, which they confirmed on Twitter.
A message from @SussexCoChicken and @jaybriscoe84… pic.twitter.com/ghfnPhlu1Y
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 26, 2020
– In a blast from the past, former ROH World Champion Xavier announced that he would return to the company in March. Xavier won his title in 2002 and last wrestled for ROH in 2007. He will face Jay Lethal at the Past vs. Present event in Las Vegas.
. @TheLethalJay issues a challenge… pic.twitter.com/2uZPxVYy5x
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 26, 2020
– The latest Canvas 2 Canvas from WWE looks at the women of NXT.
More Trending Stories
- Two More Names Spotted In Houston Before Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Paige Addresses Negative Fans Who Degrade Her Online, What It’s Like Working With CM Punk on WWE Backstage
- Vampiro On Hulk Hogan Putting Him Over On Nitro, People Disrespecting Hogan and Vince McMahon
- Several Names Spotted In Houston Ahead of Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)