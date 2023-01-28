– 80s Wrestling has announced a Royal Rumble party tonight with Hall of Famer Tito Santana in New Jersey. You can check out the announcement below:

ISPW Wrestling will be having a Royal Rumble Party tonight at their Pro Wrestling Store The Wrestling Collector in Stockholm, NJ tonight starting at 7PM with WWE Hall of Famer TITO SANTANA!!!

They will be doing a one-hour Q&A with Tito before the show. You will also get an autograph photo and photo with Tito.

You will then have a once in a lifetime unique opportunity to watch the 35th Annual Royal Rumble LIVE with a man that was one of the first two wrestlers in the ring for the first ever Rumble in 1988!!!!

We will also be providing pizza, snacks, and soda/water.

The cost is $50 per person.

How cool would it be for you and your friends hanging with Tito and watching the Rumble tonight?!?

They will also be doing two Royal Rumble pools tonight for both Rumble matches.

Also shop around with tons of pro wrestling merchandise including thousands of pro wrestling magazines, Coliseum Videos, LJN figures, Hasbro figures, shirts, autograph photos, vintage 80’s/90’s merchandise, and so much more!

FREE PLAY ALL NIGHT FOR THEIR WWF WRESTLEFEST Arcade Game!!

Call The Wrestling Collector to reserve your spot now at (973) 697-1421.

The Wrestling Collector

2772 State Route 23

Stockholm, NJ 07460

(973) 697-1421

20 miles from Wayne, NJ

27 miles from Warwick, NY

33 miles from Morristown, NJ

45 miles from New York City

63 miles from Poconos