Various News: WWE Opens Maximum Male Models Website, Paige Set For Signing, Mike Tyson To Be Interviewed By Kevin Hart

– WWE has now opened an official website for their ‘Maximum Male Models’ group headed up by Max Dupri. This means that cans can submit applications to join the group. To apply, you have to be over the age of thirteen and agree to the terms and conditions. You will need to submit a first and last name, email address and full body photo.

– Saraya, the former Paige in WWE, is set for a signing at the Legends of the Ring convention in New Jersey on October 1.

– Mike Tyson will be one of the interviewees during the second season of Kevin Hart and Peacock’s Hart to Heart.

Here’s a synopsis: The one-hour, uncorked interviews take place in Hart’s wine cellar, where Hart and his guests engage in inspiring, insightful and humorously unfiltered conversations.”