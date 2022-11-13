Various News: Young Rock Viewership Drops Again, New WWE Merchandise, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights

– Spoiler TV reports that last night’s episode of NBC’s Young Rock was down from last week, once again getting the lowest numbers of the series. The show had 1.311 million viewers, down from last week’s 1.795 million. It had a 0.2 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

– WWE has shared the following highlights from today’s Smackdown Lowdown:

– WWE Shop is selling new chenille pullover hoodies with designs for WrestleMania 39, Stone Cold Steve Austin, D-Generation X, nWo and Cody Rhodes.