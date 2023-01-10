– Fightful’s Grapsody podcast recently spoke to former ROH broadcaster Veda Scott. Below are some highlights:

Veda Scott on AEW: “I really love what AEW does and all of the relationships they have with multiple promotions. I’m super excited to see what develops with Ring Of Honor. As you all know, I got my start in Ring Of Honor. I was originally trained at the Ring Of Honor school, which was sort of associated with the promotion. When I first started training there, I had no aspirations of working for Ring Of Honor because they didn’t really have women’s wrestling at the time. It wasn’t like a direct thing. So I was doing ring crew, and I was around it. I watched it transition from HD.net to Sinclair. When I left Ring Of Honor, which, I think, it was five or six years ago, I left because I wanted the opportunity to grow and do more things and travel. At the time, ROH didn’t have the direct connection to, let’s say STARDOM. They had some New Japan relationships, but it wasn’t the same thing. They weren’t doing long European tours, and that’s what I wanted to do. I chose not to stay because I wanted the freedom to go to Japan for a few months or go to Germany for a bunch of months to travel.”

On a possible return to ROH: “Now that I have done all of that, I feel that looking at where Ring Of Honor is at now potentially, like the potential that ROH has under the AEW umbrella, I don’t know. I’m excited about it, I hope it continues to thrive, and I wouldn’t hate finding myself back there someday. I think for a while; I wouldn’t have said that not out of anything negative, but just out of, like, ‘I did this.’ Sometimes you complete a task, and you’re like, ‘Okay, this level is done. I’m moving on to my next thing.’ I feel that Ring Of Honor now is so different than it was, and I’m so different than I was. I’m excited to see what they do.”

On her goal of doing pro wrestling announcing: “At this point, my overall goal is to do professional wrestling announcing, specifically as a full-time career with some upward mobility in it. I would love to have consistently and be able to tell stories for the same roster of people week after week. I think that’s a really cool thing as an announcer to get to do. I have a bunch of independent promotions that I work for, and they have the same roster every month, but I would like to be able to craft the stories of people on a regular basis and grow what they’re doing too.”

Scott previously got to work in AEW as part of the broadcast team for the Deadly Draw women’s tag team tournament that took place in 2020.