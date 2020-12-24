wrestling / News
Velveteen Dream Returns to NXT, Interrupts Undisputed Era
December 23, 2020 | Posted by
Velveteen Dream made his return to NXT TV on Wednesday night and interrupted the Undisputed Era, much to his own dismay. Dream made his first appearance on NXT since November 4th, interrupting a promo from Adam Cole and Roderick Strong discussing Kyle O’Reilly’s match against Finn Balor at New Year’s Evil.
Dream mocked Cole, saying O’Reilly had displaced him as the head of the Undisputed Era. Cole slapped Dream and said there was no leader, then challenged Dream to a match later tonight.
You can see our full coverage of tonight’s show here.
.@AdamColePro can only take so much before he SLAPS!
He'll see you in the ring TONIGHT, @DreamWWE. #WWENXT @roderickstrong pic.twitter.com/7UlzNYn3iA
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 24, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Cary Silkin Reveals He Received ‘Rinky-Dink Offers’ From CM Punk & Jerry Jarrett to Buy ROH
- Arn Anderson On Babyface vs. Heel Champions, The Brain Busters’ Tag Title Reign In WWE, Working With Steve McMichael
- Steve Austin On Potential Movie With The Rock, Costing Vince McMahon $14,000 At TV Taping, Pat McAfee’s NXT Promos
- JBL On Learning About Brawl For All, ECW One Night Stand Crowd, How ECW Fans Compare To NXT Fans