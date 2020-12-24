Velveteen Dream Returns to NXT, Interrupts Undisputed Era

Velveteen Dream made his return to NXT TV on Wednesday night and interrupted the Undisputed Era, much to his own dismay. Dream made his first appearance on NXT since November 4th, interrupting a promo from Adam Cole and Roderick Strong discussing Kyle O’Reilly’s match against Finn Balor at New Year’s Evil.

Dream mocked Cole, saying O’Reilly had displaced him as the head of the Undisputed Era. Cole slapped Dream and said there was no leader, then challenged Dream to a match later tonight.

You can see our full coverage of tonight’s show here.