Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

NXT Tag Team Championship Street Fight: Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan [c] vs. Drake Maverick and Killian Dain

Dain and Maverick attack during the entrance of the champions. The fight gets into the ring where the champs take control by taking out Drake and isolating Dain in the corner. Dain backdrops Lorcan onto two open chairs to turn the tide. He and Drake hit a drop toe hold/senton combo and then Dain starts using Drake as a weapon. On ht outside, Lorcan takes out Dain with a running Blockbuster. He fights back but runs into a table outside and crashes through it heading into commercial break. Returning, they’ve oddly gone the traditional tag route with legal men and such. The champs whip Drake with a leather strap. Drake wants the tag but Dain is still down from the table spot. Dain finally returns and gets the hot tag, hitting everything moving and suplexing people. He squashes both guys in opposite corners and powerbomb. Still, he gets knocked out again and nearly put through a table that doesn’t break. Drake is left alone. He uses low blows to swing the momentum and starts whipping both champions. The numbers game is still too much and Drake is planted with the elevated DDT that ends this.

Winners: Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan in 15:35

Time for a segment from The Way regarding how to celebrate the holidays. That includes putting a Johnny Gargano figure on top of the tree. Not Elf on a Shelf but Gargano on a piano as he literally plays on a piano. Candice says the kids want to open their gifts and it’s Indi and Austin. Johnny notes that the love of his life is there and aims the camera as the title instead of Candice. They scold Austin for mentioning No Way Jose. It looks like we’ll be checking in throughout the night.

It’s time for a look back at Kyle O’Reilly and Finn Balor’s classic at TakeOver 31. Kyle watches and puts over how good Finn is and says he feels like he was destined to wrestle him. He’s pissed off watching it back. Finn is more confident, saying he pounced on Kyle once he had the chance. Kyle gains confidence watching the broken jaw back. Finn says that’s what people remember but he won. Finn says there won’t be a trilogy.

Backstage, Malcolm Bivens is with Tyler Rust. Bivens puts over Rust’s impressive debut with the interviewer. He says he’s not a rookie but a diamond in the rust.

Isiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Jake Atlas

We’ve got a more cocky Swerve here. They work the mat and trade holds there to start. Atlas slaps him, which causes him to unleash strikes in the corner. Swerve gets a kick caught and a dragon screw leads to an awkward landing. However, Swerve ties up Atlas’s feet with his own and trips him up, only to take a springboard enziguri anyway. Swerve is frustrated outside as he regroups heading into break.