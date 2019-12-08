wrestling / News
Viktor of The Ascension Comments on His WWE Release
December 8, 2019 | Posted by
– Well, it looks like Viktor (aka Eric Thompson) of the now former WWE tag team known as The Ascension is taking his WWE release today quite well. He commented on the news on his Twitter account, which you can see below.
His tweet contains a gif of Mel Gibson as William Wallace in Braveheart shouting “Freedom!” WWE confirmed that the promotion came to terms with Thompson and his tag team partner, Ryan Parmeter (aka Konnor), on the releases of the former NXT tag team champions.
The Ascension have not appeared on WWE programming since April 2019.
— Viktor (@ViktorRiseWWE) December 8, 2019
