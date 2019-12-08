Luke Harper and The Ascension Released by WWE

– It looks like the WWE releases aren’t done for today. Today, WWE has officially confirmed the release of former Intercontinental, NXT tag team, and Smackdown tag team champion Luke Harper. But that’s not all. Ryan Parmeter (Konnor) and Eric Thompson (Viktor), the tag team known as The Ascension, have also been released by the WWE. You can check out the full announcement below.

This comes hot on the heels of WWE announcing that Sin Cara was granted the release he previously requested earlier today. Harper had requested his own release from WWE and did so publicly way back in April. He made a return to WWE in September at Clash of Champions. Additionally, last November, Harper filed to trademark his indie ring name of Brodie Lee.

The Ascension have not appeared on WWE programming since April. Together, they held the NXT tag team titles on one occasion. They were never able to find much in the way of success after moving up to the main roster.

