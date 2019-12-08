wrestling / News
UPDATED: WWE Confirms Sin Cara’s Been Granted Release
UPDATE: WWE has confirmed that Sin Cara has been released, announcing on WWE.com:
WWE has come to terms on the release of Sin Cara. WWE wishes him all the best in his future endeavors.ORIGINAL: Sin Cara’s WWE run is at an end, according to the star. Jorge Arias posted to Twitter to announce that the company granted him his release as you can see below.
Arias announced last month that he had asked for his release and while initial reports said he was unlikely to be granted it, he is apparently done.
Arias joined WWE in 2009 and previously worked as Hunico before taking on the Sin Cara gimmick, which was originally used by Luis Ignacio Urive Alvirde until Alvirde left in 2014. WWE owns the rights to Sin Cara and, if they so chose, can put someone else under the mask.
As of today I have been granted my release from WWE.
Thank you WWE Universe it has been an amazing adventure. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/JLUJoJPBmR
— Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) December 8, 2019
