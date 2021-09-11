wrestling / News

Vince McMahon Ran Tonight’s WWE Smackdown, Nick Khan Also In Attendance

September 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Vince McMahon WWE Smackdown

After missing this week’s episode of Raw, Vince McMahon was back and in charge for tonight’s Smackdown. PWInsider reports that McMahon was backstage and running tonight’s Madison Square Garden show.

The site also notes that Nick Khan was at the show and spent the whole night on the floor speaking with fans. Khan and Stephanie McMahon greeted fans before the show in the venue’s Delta Club,

