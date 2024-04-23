wrestling / News

Von Wagner Reportedly Had Creative Pitch for WWE Draft Before His Release

April 23, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Main Event Von Wagner Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, word surfaced that Von Wagner was among last week’s WWE talent releases. PWInsider reports they received word last week that he was expected to be a part of the 2024 WWE Draft on Friday, April 26, and there was said to be a creative pitch for him in the draft.

However, within a day, the decision was reportedly made not to move forward with the pitch. PWInsider’s Mike Johnson reports that he is unsure when exactly Von Wagner was released.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Von Wagner, WWE, WWE Draft, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading