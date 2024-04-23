wrestling / News
Von Wagner Reportedly Had Creative Pitch for WWE Draft Before His Release
April 23, 2024
– As previously reported, word surfaced that Von Wagner was among last week’s WWE talent releases. PWInsider reports they received word last week that he was expected to be a part of the 2024 WWE Draft on Friday, April 26, and there was said to be a creative pitch for him in the draft.
However, within a day, the decision was reportedly made not to move forward with the pitch. PWInsider’s Mike Johnson reports that he is unsure when exactly Von Wagner was released.
