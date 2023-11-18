West Coast Pro Whiplash Results: Chris Hero Beats Timothy Thatcher

West Coast Pro Wrestling held their event Whiplash last night, featuring the first match for Chris Hero in three years. The event happened at the United Irish Cultural Center in San Francisco, California. Here are results, via PW Ponderings:

* Jiah Jewell def. Kevin Blackwood

* Number One Contenders Match for the West Coast Pro Women’s World Championship: Sandra Moone def. Rachael Ellering

* Beef Tank (BEEF & Calvin Tankman) def. Prisoners of Society (Steve Maclin & Westin Blake)

* Los Suavecitos def. The South Pacific Savages

* Number One Contenders Match for the West Coast Pro Championship: Alpha Zo def. Bryan Keith

* Hammerstone def. Derek Dillinger

* Johnnie Robbie def. Masha Slamovich

* West Coast Pro Championship: Starboy Charlie (c) def. Chris Bey

* Chris Hero def. Timothy Thatcher

After the match, Fightful reports that Hero spoke to the live crowd about his in-ring return.

He said: “Y’all, I’m tired as fuck. I’ll try not to talk too long, just so I don’t get a head rush and pass out and embarrass myself in front of you all. Whether you cheer me, you boo me, you’re from San Fran saying ‘Fuck LA,’ whatever you are, thank you. Thank you. You see, what I’m standing in right now is a professional wrestling ring on an independent wrestling show. Technically, this is an independent, but this ain’t no fucking independent wrestling show. I’m standing here on a canvas that says West Coast Pro Wrestling, and we got black, and we got blue. Our blue is better than any other independent wrestling company out there. This is our home. This is the coast, this is this man’s love child right here. Give it up right here, Scott Bregante. He’s a real one, man. He’s got your back. If someone gets in your face, he’ll throw the fuck out of a water bottle. So man, I said I got a little something to say after my match. I just want to say, this journey here at West Coast has been more special than I could ever imagine. This is my ninth show working with y’all. It’s my eleventh show being in the building. There’s nothing like it. You out there, whether you’re in the Netherlands, Switzerland, UK, Malta, wherever you are, when you come to the States for pro wrestling, you ain’t seen shit until you come to a West Coast show. So let me get to business. Did I say I’m tired as fuck? It’s been a hard three and a half years. It’s been tough. The three years before that was kind of hard too. But that was alright because I was in a pro wrestling ring having matches with pro wrestlers all over the world. That made it right. But the last three and a half years, I’d had this, man. I had y’all. I’d had to put my boots on. I’d had to her a janky-ass spray tan. I’d have to put cocoa butter on my legs so it’s nice and shiny. But today, today just felt right, and I thank you all for that. So it feels like today, I finally pulled a skeleton out of my closet. I tapped that motherfucker out. He left, he left with his tail tucked between his legs. He’s gone, so I can take that, and I can put it past me. This just seems like a fitting end to a story. I can’t think of a better way I’d like to end my story than here at West Coast Pro Wrestling.

Y’all like my boots? I’m just fucking with y’all. I wanted you to see the West Coast on my boots. What do those boots say? [Fans chant ‘West Coast’] So being the guy behind the scenes, helping make sure this show runs smoothly, working with the young wrestlers, this is a passion of mine. So you know I saw the match that opened tonight. Shoutout Jiah Jewell, y’all. He’s as hard-working as them. The man he wrestled, Kevin Blackwood, he works hard, too. He’s just an asshole. I may have had a match. Hey, Scott, am I still the matchmaker? Let’s make a fucking match. December 3, West Coast Pro Wrestling, I want you to call your boy Titus Alexander and tell him y’all got a match at West Coast Pro Wrestling. You want to act like a dick head, you want to abuse people? That shit don’t work here, Blackwood. I know someone that likes to kick motherfuckers into space, and that guy’s name is KENTA. Me and KENTA, we go way back, so I feel good about sliding in there and being KENTA’s tag team partner. You watching me? You want to be a bully? You want to beat someone up? KENTA and I are gonna show you what it’s like to beat someone’s ass. See you December 3.”

@JorelNelson comes out & says @WCProOfficial deserves to have

TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS 👀 Then gets interrupted by the @5LosSuavecitos1 South Pacific Savages, Beef Tank & all hell breaks loose! Are Tag Titles coming to The Bay!?#WestCoastWhiplash pic.twitter.com/Q9yeCmaUgG — NickJ.Holiday (@whereyoedgeup) November 18, 2023