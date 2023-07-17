wrestling / News
What’s Coming to WWE Network and Peacock This Week
WWE has revealed the schedule of new content coming to the WWE Network and Peacock this week. You can see the list of content below:
Monday, Jul. 17
Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET
Wednesday, Jul. 19
Monday Night Raw (6/19/23)**
WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET featuring Matt Riddle, Shayna Baszler and Tommaso Ciampa
WWE NXT (7/18/23)
Thursday, Jul. 20
This Week in WWE
Friday, Jul. 21
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET
Saturday, Jul. 22
WWE Main Event (7/6/23)
The SmackDown LowDown – 10 a.m. ET
wXw Drive of Champions 2023 – 12 p.m. ET
Sunday, Jul. 23
Friday Night SmackDown (6/24/23)
** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network
