Will Ospreay Says Goodbye to Jay White, White Responds

– As previously reported, Jay White lost a Loser Leaves Japan match against Hikuleo earlier today at NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka. Since the loss, NJPW star Will Ospreay has commented on Jay White having to leave Japan on Twitter.

Ospreay wrote, “Believe it or not. I’ll miss you calling me an idiot on a regular basis. We are similar & yet so different. Was a pleasure beating the piss outta you and seeing how much you developed into who you are now. I hope my suit fits well wherever you go dickhead. @JayWhiteNZ”

Jay White later responded to Will Ospreay, tweeting, “F*** off, Will.” You can view that Twitter exchange below.