– During today’s NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka event, Hikuleo defeated Jay White in their Loser Leaves Japan Match. Hikuleo pinned White after hitting him with a Chokeslam.

After the match, Gedo helped an emotional Jay White return to the locker room area, and White shared a fist bump with Hiroshi Tanahashi at ringside on his way to the back. In the backstage area, Jay White explained while he might be done in Japan, he’s not done in the United States, noting his upcoming Battle in the Valley match with Eddie Kingston.

White also discussed his loss and having to leave Japan with the loss, along with finding his Bullet Club family after going to Japan. He also told the fans, “You’re welcome.” Later on, Hikuleo remarked that “The era of the Switchblade is over in New Japan.”

It’s previously been rumored that White is leaving New Japan once his contract is up. You can check out some highlights from the match and a video of Jay White’s backstage post-match promo below: